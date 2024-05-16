Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson revealed the title and first-look images for their comedy series Running Point during the Netflix Upfront event in New York City. A lighthearted look at the world of professional sports is what this new show, formerly known as the Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series, promises to deliver when it premieres in 2025.

Mindy Kaling reunites with Netflix after Never Have I Ever

There have been multiple updates since it was initially announced to be in development in June 2021. The project announced Kate Hudson as the lead in January 2024, and at the end of February, the whole supporting cast was revealed. Netflix and Kaling, who is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, are reuniting for a 10-episode series. They previously worked together on the critically acclaimed series Never Have I Ever.

What is The Running Point about

A humorous perspective on the world of professional sports is promised by The Running Point. The show centers on Hudson's character, Isla Gordon, who gains attention after her brother's resignation due to a scandal. Isla takes on the role of President of her family's business, the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most illustrious professional basketball teams.

Aspiring and frequently disregarded, Isla has to navigate the turbulent, male-dominated world of athletics while proving to her doubting brothers, the board, and the greater sports community that she is the appropriate person for the job. The project, which is being filmed in Los Angeles, began in late February 2024 and is expected to be completed this week, on May 17.

Cast and Team of Running Point

Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro are among the incredible ensemble cast members that will be starring alongside Kate Hudson.

Executive producers David Stassen, Ike Barinholtz, and Mindy Kaling wrote and produced the series. Jordan Rambis is the producer, while executive producers Kate Hudson, Linda Rambis, Jeanie Buss, and Howard Klein (3 Arts Entertainment) are also involved. The first two episodes, which will set the tone for the season of ten episodes, will be directed by renowned filmmaker James Ponsoldt.

