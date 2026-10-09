Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons Star Dan Reynolds Breakup After Four Years of Dating; Report

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have reportedly called it quits after four years of dating. The Friday Night Lights actress and the Imagine Dragons front-man are said to have ended their relationship recently, according to a source close to the couple who spoke to PEOPLE. The reported breakup comes just months after the two celebrated significant milestones in their relationship.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds’ Relationship Ends

The pair, who were introduced through a mutual friend, reportedly grew closer through phone calls and their shared passion for creative work. Dating rumors first surfaced in November 2022 after Kelly and Reynolds were spotted having dinner at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles. A subsequent sighting of the two holding hands further fueled speculation about their budding romance.

Despite keeping much of their relationship private, Kelly and Reynolds occasionally offered glimpses into their life together on social media. In August, the actress shared a playful video documenting her “my morning routine,” featuring Reynolds helping with her skincare off-camera.

Minka Kelly’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Dan Reynolds

In July, Kelly celebrated Reynolds’ birthday with a loving tribute that highlighted her affection for the singer. She wrote, “Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can’t breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely. Celebrating you is one of my favorite things to do.”

The couple also enjoyed family time together, including a Disneyland getaway with Reynolds’ children daughter Arrow, son Valentine, and twins Gia and Coco. In July 2024, Reynolds told PEOPLE that his children “love” Kelly, describing their blended family dynamic positively. “We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help. We’ve just been really careful with that and slow with navigating how to bring Minka into that conversation,” he shared.

Beyond their personal lives, Kelly and Reynolds supported each other’s professional pursuits. Reynolds made a surprise cameo in Kelly’s web series Ransom Canyon in April 2025.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Crazy Rich Asians Series: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng return with sequel after 8 years