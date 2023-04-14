Minka Kelly opens up about her troubled childhood; Makes some shocking revelations

Minka Kelly, the popular actress who is best known for her performances in many popular films including 'Friday Night Lights', is now making headlines with shocking revelations about her troubled childhood. The 42-year-old opened up about her 'chaotic' and 'unstable' childhood in her memoir 'Tell Me Everything' which is slated to be released on May 2, this year. Minka Kelly's revelations came out as a big shock to her fans and cine-goers across the globe.

Minka Kelly on visiting strip clubs, and teen pregnancy

In her recent interview with People, Minka Kelly opened up about her upcoming memoir and the details of her troubled childhood which she has mentioned in it. The actress revealed that her mother 'Mo' worked as an exotic dancer and used to take to strip clubs. "My childhood was colorful and chaotic, unstable and inconsistent, unpredictable and hard a lot of the time. But the silver lining is that it made me a very adaptable person," she revealed.

Minka Kelly revealed how she grew up in poverty, and was unsupervised, as her mother Mo was working as an exotic dancer to make ends meet. Her mother used to take Kelly, who was a little child, to the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles, as there was nobody else to take care of her. If Mo made enough money that night, they used to go grocery shopping after 2 AM.

Performing on peep shows and teen pregnancy

Minka Kelly revealed that she used to perform in peep shows at the age of 17 when her mother was not around. "I started with the scariest part. The part that I carried the most shame about, the part that I felt the most embarrassed of, the part that I hid my whole life, and the part that I've had people make me feel bad about. And I felt like that was just where I had to be the bravest," she said.

The actress was pregnant at the age of 17 when she was in a relationship with her high-school mate Rudy. Even though she moved in with him, Minka Kelly later chose to go for an abortion. Even though her mother suggested that she should keep the baby, Kelly decided to go for an abortion as she doesn't want to bring another person into the family trauma.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift to feed over 125,000 ahead of the ‘Eras Tour’ in Tampa; Wins the internet