Minka Kelly & talk show host Trevor Noah are “happy in love” as the couple looks for a house together in LA

Minka Kelly and talk show host Trevor Noah are reportedly still going strong and are even looking for a house together in LA. Scroll down for details.

According to sources via People magazine, actress Minka Kelly and TV’s popular talk show host Trevor Noah are still together and reportedly taking a huge step in their relationship! According to an insider who recently spoke to the tabloid, the 36-year-old Daily Show host and 40-year-old Titans actress are still “really happy and in love.”

The insider further revealed that the duo has not only been happy in the relationship, but has also been making plans about their future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. Even though the duo is extremely busy with their careers, the source told People that they have been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple. The insider also revealed that Trevor recently purchased a home in the Los Angeles area for them to spend time together. The house that the talk show reportedly bought to spend time with his girlfriend, is located in the posh Bel-Air neighbourhood, the 11,000-square-foot home features six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across three stories.

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams. They called it quits in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It is not clear when they split. He has since remained private about his personal life, instead, using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah asked to 'shut the f**k up' in a failed attempt to imitate viral Italy balcony singers video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×