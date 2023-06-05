Miracle Workers trailer out: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe intrigues in season four of anthology series

Makers of anthology comedy series Miracle Workers have released the trailer of its fourth season titled Miracle Workers: End Times on Tuesday, May 31, much to the happiness of fans across the world. Keep reading to know more details about the trailer, the upcoming season of the series, and what you can expect out of the Daniel Radcliffe starrer.

Miracle Workers: End Times trailer out, check it below

Miracle Workers: End Times is season four of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Releasing on July 10, 2023, on TBS, the season is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The synopsis of the season reads, "In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior and a ruthless warlord face the most dystopian nightmare of all settling down in the suburbs."

ALSO READ: Hidden Strike trailer out: Jackie Chan and John Cena unite for action-comedy film, fans call it 'freakin sick'

Created by Simon Rich, the series is set in a different world with different characters as it focuses on a new story each season. Initially planned for a January 16, 2023, premiere, the season was delayed. The first season of the show was based on Rich's 2012 novel What in God's Name while the second season titled Miracle Workers: Dark Ages was inspired by his short story Revolution and as the title suggests revolved around the Dark Ages.

The third season named Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail was set in the Wild West and as the name suggests, the Oregon Trail. The upcoming fourth season of the unique series is set in a postnuclear apocalyptic world and is thus titled Miracle Workers: End Times. While the first season had seven episodes, every season since has had ten episodes each. The anthology series can be watched independently as there are no ties of one season to another and features a completely different story as well as characters.

Apart from airing on TBS, Miracle Workers is also available to stream on HBO Max. The first three seasons are available on the platform with the upcoming fourth season joining the list soon. Radcliffe previously told Collider, "From the moment I sort of started working on it, you could just tell that Simon's world and the world that he's built up has kind of inspired everybody, in all the different departments." He added that it's the kind of project that "just gives everyone permission to kind of go kind of crazy and just their imagination."

The Harry Potter star further explained, "The thing that I find lovely about it is that, first of all, the world that it is in I genuinely think is so imaginative and creative and wonderful and fun. And I think that is really powerful, in terms of people wanting to watch the show." He added, "I think it's incredibly kind and heart-warming and happy comedy" and concluded with, "I think there's a huge amount of love in the series."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about working with Sandra Bullock, calls it a 'pinch yourself' moment