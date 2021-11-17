Miramax SUES Quentin Tarantino; Accuses the director of copyright infringement

What began as a financial cheese royale may turn into a legal war royale between Quentin Tarantino and Miramax over the director's intentions to sell off Pulp Fiction NFTs. As per Variety, Miramax filed a lawsuit against Quentin Tarantino on Tuesday, accusing him of copyright infringement by distributing NFTs based on the script for "Pulp Fiction."

Tarantino made the announcement during a recent crypto-art symposium in New York. “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans,” Tarantino said in a November 2 press release as per Variety. The goal is to auction off non-fungible tokens (NFT) based on sections from Tarantino's original handwritten screenplay for the film, along with commentary. The NFT is marketed as "secret," meaning that its contents will be viewable only to the owner.

However, as per Variety, the suit claims that Tarantino did not consult with Miramax, which still owns the rights to the director's 1994 masterpiece. Miramax's lawyers have submitted a cease and desist letter in an attempt to halt the sale, but Tarantino and his crew are all still moving forward. Miramax claims Tarantino's actions have jeopardised the studio's aspirations to join the market for "Pulp Fiction" NFTs.

Interestingly, the suit seems to hinge on whether selling NFTs based on script excerpts constitutes a "publication" of the screenplay. Tarantino's lawyer advised Miramax that Tarantino maintained the right to publish his script under the Miramax contract, and that he is exercising that right via the NFT sale, according to the claim. Miramax contends that since NFTs are a one-time transaction and not the publishing of a script, Miramax controls the NFT rights. The lawsuit alleges contract violation, copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition. Meanwhile, Tarantino's agent did not respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ:Quentin Tarantino contemplates early retirement from Hollywood: Most directors have horrible last movies