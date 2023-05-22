Miranda Kerr calls ex Orlando Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry ‘sister’; DEETS here

Recently, Miranda Kerr opened up about co-parenting with her ex Orlando Bloom’s and how she feels about his fiancée Katy Perry.

Miranda and Katy have always been publicly friendly with one another ever since the latter started dating Orlando Bloom. Last January, Kerr and Perry even posed for a photo at G’Day USA’s Art Gala which was held in Los Angeles, CA. Katy looked stunning in a golden ensemble as she put her arm around a smiling Miranda, who looked gorgeous in white gown.

Here is what Miranda Kerr has to say about Katy Perry and co-parenting with Orlando Bloom.

Miranda Kerr on Orlando Bloom’s fiancé Katy Perry

Earlier this week, Miranda Kerr on the Something To Talk About podcast said that she is very thankful to have Katy Perry in her life. The Australian model remarked that Perry have been a sister to her with whom she connected since day one. Kerr further emphasized that she feels blessed to have Katy Perry in her life.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together after meeting at the 2016 Golden Globes. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Though they are not married yet, Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child – Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020.

Miranda Kerr on co-parenting with Orlando Bloom

During the recent interview, Miranda Kerr revealed that she and Orlando Bloom made a commitment to always prioritize their son Flynn when it comes to co-parenting. Kerr says that Flynn has grown up with two loving parents who only want what’s best for him.

Miranda Kerr said in the interview that Flynn has grown up by watching how they communicate and how they all seem to be together during holidays and different milestones. The former Victoria Secret Angel feels lucky that they naturally go along well and how Flynn knows that he is safe and his parents are always going to prioritize his needs.

