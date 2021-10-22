Miranda Kerr OPENS UP on having more children: Who knows what the future will hold

Miranda Kerr spoke about whether she’s open to having more kids in a new interview with Marie Claire Australia. The model, who married billionaire Evan Spiegel in 2017, said that her husband was eager to expand their family. Hart, 3, and Myles, 2, are the couple's kids. However, Kerr and ex-husband Orlando Bloom also have a son, Flynn, who is ten years old.

“It’s definitely something my husband thinks about. But personally, I’ve always wanted to have three boys in particular, Kerr said as per Entertainment Tonight. “I love that I have three healthy boys — and happy boys. And I feel very blessed. But who knows what the future will hold? Kerr also said how much the kids had enjoyed having Spiegel around throughout the pandemic. She revealed he's been working from home and doesn't seem to have any intentions to return to the workplace.

The actress then discussed her friendship with ex-boyfriend Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry, with whom Bloom just had a 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. She told the mag, “We’re just really lucky. We all like each other’s company.”

Meanwhile, recently, while dwelling more on her relationship with Katy who shares a daughter, Daisy, with Orlando, Miranda while chatting with the Ladies First podcast said that they “just clicked instantly”. “Like we had been friends before or something. From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he’s always wanted the best for me,” she concluded.

