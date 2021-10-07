Miranda Kerr pens a sweet tribute for son Myles as she celebrates his second birthday

Miranda Kerr is sending her son Myles love on his birthday. The model, 38, celebrated her son's second birthday on Tuesday, sharing pictures of the safari-themed celebration with her Instagram followers. Kerr, who has two boys, Myles and Hart with husband Evan Speigel, shared a photo of Myles' enormous birthday cake, loaded with safari animals, a red truck, and balloons, as well as pictures of a Myles balloon arch and safari animal balloons.

Check out her post here:

"Celebrated our darling Myles 2nd Birthday today. He's our little angel who fills this world and our hearts with so much light and love," Kerr captioned the picture. However, Kerr is also the mother to ex-husband Orlando Bloom's 10-year-old son Flynn. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the KORA Organics creator talked with WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O'Neill on co-parenting with the actor at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival.

"I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," said Kerr of Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry. "... Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

She further added as per PEOPLE, "Even when we were separating, I thought, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn?' And I was like, 'Yes, it really is,' " she added. "If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child."

