Miranda Kerr reflects on getting along with ex Orlando Bloom’s partner Katy Perry; Says ‘it’s such a blessing’

Miranda Kerr recently opened up about her relationship with her ex Orlando Bloom following their split in 2013, how they co-parent and get along with their respective partners now. While chatting with the Ladies First podcast, the 38-year-old former VS model opened up about getting along with ex Bloom, and even their respective partners Evan Spiegel and Katy Perry!

The KORA Organics founder said that it’s quite “incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us. Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it’s such a blessing, and it doesn’t need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind,” she added.

While dwelling more on her relationship with Katy who shares a daughter, Daisy, with Orlando, Miranda said that they “just clicked instantly”. “Like we had been friends before or something. From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he’s always wanted the best for me,” she concluded.

Katy and Miranda often get together for events, back in July, the duo met up for a yoga event held by Miranda’s Kora Organics, which Katy promptly promoted on her Instagram. “Spent me [sic] #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr,” Katy captioned the video which she shared on IG. She then added that it was the “first time I did yoga since being preggers… let’s just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk.”

