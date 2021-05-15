Miranda Kerr REVEALS why she feels 'so happy' ex Orlando Bloom found Katy Perry & it has to do with their son

In a recent interview, Miranda Kerr disclosed how she believes Katy Perry has only strengthened how she and Orlando Bloom co-parent their son Flynn Bloom, 10, together.

Miranda Kerr is spilling the beans on how she's successfully been co-parenting with Orlando Bloom when it comes to the ex-couple's son Flynn Bloom, 10. During a discussion with WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O'Neill for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, Miranda was all praises for Katy Perry, who the 38-year-old supermodel believes has only strengthened how she and Orlando co-parent together.

"I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone [Katy Perry] that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing... Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did," Miranda confessed, via Just Jared.

Kerr recalled that even when she was separating from Bloom, she had thought if the split was in Flynn's "best interest" and she came to the conclusion that "Yes, it really is." Miranda believes "if you put everything in that perspective, it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child." Furthermore, gushing about how she adores Katy, Kerr honestly divulged that she feels "so happy Orlando has her" while she's also "so grateful" to have found her husband Evan Spiegel, Snapchat CEO, "a little over a year after" she and Bloom called it quits.

As for her own marriage with Evan, Miranda confessed, "At the time I didn't think I would ever be in another long-term, committed relationship." Kerr "was just pleasantly surprised" that she found Spiegel and "how complementary" they "are to each other." Even though Miranda admitted that "it was challenging when you're going through any breakup" "at the time," things "worked out in the end for the better." Kerr concluded, "Even if you know it's for the best, it isn't easy, especially when you have children."

Now, that's a positive outlook when it comes to co-parenting!

While Miranda and Evan have two sons together - Hart Spiegel, 3, and Myles Spiegel, 1 - Orlando and Katy have a daughter together; Daisy Dove Bloom, 8 months.

