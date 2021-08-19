Miranda Kerr says she loves Katy Perry more than ex Orlando Bloom; Refers to him as 'annoying brother'

Miranda Kerr and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom's current fiance, Katy Perry share an amazing bond and in a recent interview, the actress got candid about the same. Miranda and Katy have on previous occasions shown that they share a good rapport with one another as they have been supportive for each other's ventures. While appearing on Moments with Candace Parker podcast, Kerr revealed how well she has bonded with Perry and even prefers her over "Flynn's dad" aka Bloom.

While talking about her relationship with Bloom and Perry, Miranda said, "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013 and share their 10-year-old son, Flynn. Kerr has since moved on and married Evan Spiegel in 2017 whereas Orlando is engaged to Katy Perry and shares daughter Daisy with her.

Adding on about her equation with Bloom, Miranda stated how their relationship has changed and said, "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother." The actress further even added how glad she is that Perry has taken the pressure off her.

In the same interview, Miranda revealed how she hit it off with Perry right from their first meet. In April, Perry joined Kerr for livestream in support of her brand, KORA Organics, during which the duo spoke about their close friendship and also showed how supportive they are for each other.

ALSO READ: Miranda Kerr REVEALS why she feels 'so happy' ex Orlando Bloom found Katy Perry & it has to do with their son