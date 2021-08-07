Miranda Lambert OPENS UP on being a vocal ally for LGBTQ community; Says 'I can be part of the change’

Miranda Lambert is learning what it means to be an ally. In a recent interview with GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos the 37-year-old singer discussed how she will be using her platform to promote the LGBTQ+ community and fight for queer visibility in country music. According to PEOPLE she said, "I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," adding that she "always" calls her brother Luke Lambert and his husband Marc when she isn't sure what to say.

Lambert further told PEOPLE, "I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way… I always want to do that.” Interestingly, Miranda and Luke spent their childhood in conservative Lindale, Texas, at a period she previously described as "not the best" in terms of LGBTQ acceptance. Miranda believes that now that she has such a large fan following, it is critical that she utilize it to promote love.

Meanwhile, Miranda most recently enlisted Luke and Marc to participate in her newest music video for the song "Tequila Does," with several pals and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. "I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy!" she told GLAAD. "All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble."

While Miranda recognizes that the music industry has a long way to go, she admits seeing "a change" as Nashville grows more tolerant of LGBTQ+ musicians. Miranda has also previously shown her support for her brother and the LGBTQ+ community. According to People, in 2019, she told Pride Source that after attending New York City's LGBTQ festivities with her brother and their spouses, she became emotional when Luke granted her permission to share pictures from the event for her almost 4 million Instagram followers to view.

ALSO READ:Megan Thee Stallion stans for LGBTQ community following DaBaby’s comments: Its crucial to have compassion