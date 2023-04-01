Miranda Lambert says she is ready to join Yellowstone star cast; Reveals her one condition

Miranda Lambert, the popular American singer-songwriter has made a massive fan following across the globe with her stellar pieces of work. However, the celebrated musician has always been reluctant about trying a hand at acting and has always shied away from the same. Recently, fans of Miranda Lambert noticed an old poster of her in the famous American neo-Western drama series Yellowstone. This has clearly raised speculations on Miranda Lambert's possible collaboration with the Yellowstone series, in an acting role.

Miranda Lambert is open to playing a cameo role in Yellowstone on one condition

In her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda Lambert was asked about her old poster appearing in the Yellowstone series, and the possibility of playing a role in the audiences' favourite series. Reacting to her poster appearing in many scenes of Yellowstone, Lambert said: "My baby posters … I was, like, 19 in that picture."

The singer had a fun reaction when she was asked if she is open to playing a role in Yellowstone. Miranda Lambert stated that she wouldn't mind making a cameo appearance in the series if she gets to play a 'Cowboy'.

ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski gets trolled after her new Japan post; Fans ask 'Where's Harry?'

Miranda Lambert reveals she acting is not her 'Favourite' thing

In her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda Lambert also revealed that she is indeed a reluctant actor. "I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favorite thing. If I can play myself, which I am today, that is a little bit easier on me," stated the 'If I was a Cowboy' singer. "I've done one thing and it was probably the one," added the singer, recalling her guest appearance on a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

About Yellowstone

Meanwhile, Yellowstone is now gearing up to return to the screens with its fifth season, this summer. The celebrated series, which is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, which was premiered in June 2018, features a stellar star cast including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and others in the lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid makes a stunning appearance at the launch of India’s biggest cultural hub; Watch VIDEO