Miranda Lambert Teases Release Of New Album; Reveals It's Going To Be 'Very Country'

With her upcoming album, Miranda Lambert is staying loyal to her beginnings. She revealed the information to PEOPLE at the Lone River Collective event in Frisco, Texas, at the age of forty. Lambert disclosed that country music will play a significant role in her upcoming album.

She revealed, "I made this record in Texas. Since I was eighteen, I hadn't recorded an album in Texas." Lambert arrived at Arlyn Studios in Austin, accompanied by her close partner Jon Randall, who functioned as her best friend, co-writer, and producer.

For Lambert, starting this new musical adventure felt like the ideal decision to return to her home state. "Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter," she said. In addition, Lambert expressed her enthusiasm about joining Republic Records and emphasized the newfound motivation and energy she had with her new team, who put music first.

For Lambert, starting this new musical adventure felt like the ideal decision to return to her home state. "Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter," she said. In addition, Lambert expressed her enthusiasm about joining Republic Records and emphasized the newfound motivation and energy she had with her new team, who put music first.

Lambert stated, "I'm really excited to share the new music. It's very rustic. We succeeded in Texas, as you can see." With her newly discovered creative freedom and her choice to record her album in Texas, Lambert is sure to provide a genuine and moving experience for fans of country music. Expect an album that showcases Lambert's unquestionable talent and love for the genre, while also capturing the spirit of her Texan heritage.

Miranda Lambert blazes a new trail with fiery single Wranglers ahead of upcoming album

Miranda Lambert has sparked interest in her new album by releasing the blistering single Wranglers on May 3. This is her first solo album since Palomino, which was released in 2022.

In a dramatic decision, the country artist left Sony Music after a two-decade collaboration in 2023. She didn't waste any time in finding a new home, announcing her signing with Republic Records in cooperation with Big Loud in April.

Lambert expressed her joy on Instagram, praising her new labels for their passion and love of music and art. She emphasized their commitment to giving her artistic freedom while remaining loyal to herself.

Lambert recently completed her latest Las Vegas engagement, Velvet Rodeo, on April 6. This residency was another milestone in her storied career, demonstrating her lasting popularity and talent on stage.

Fans can't wait to see what Lambert has in store for her new album, especially since Wranglers has already been making waves. Lambert's enthusiasm and dedication to her craft are evident in every note as she continues to carve her path in the country music landscape.

Miranda Lambert's partnership with Lone River Ranch Water: A Texan connection

Miranda Lambert is keeping herself busy while she waits for her upcoming album to be released.

When asked about the hard seltzer and its founder, Katie Beal Brown, Lambert told PEOPLE, "First and foremost, I love her. She's a female founder, she's got a cocktail in a can, and she's from Texas, so three strikes for awesomeness. "I feel extremely fortunate."

Lambert reflected on their relationship, saying, "When we met, we just really got along." She's cool and relaxed, and I simply believe in what she does. I appreciate her demeanor and what she stands for, so this seemed like a good fit."

The brand reminds Lambert of summertime excursions with her family on the Guadalupe River in South Texas. "Ranch Water is the perfect drink for that situation," she stated.

Lambert's collaboration with Lone River Ranch Water is more than simply a business venture; it's a celebration of shared ideals and cherished experiences, all wrapped up in a refreshing can of summer happiness.

