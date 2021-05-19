Mischa Barton says 'bullying' on sets of The OC led to her shocking exit from the hit 2003 drama

The OC alum Mischa Barton recently opened up in an interview about the real reason that led to her exit from the show.

Years after The OC ended, fans still remember Mischa Barton's character, Marissa Cooper's final scene on the show, where her character died in a car crash. During the 2003 show's run, Barton's sudden exit had caused a massive stir and in a recent interview with E!, the actress finally opened up about the real reason why she quit the show. Revealing that the on-set behaviour led to her exit, Barton opened up about facing "bullying."

Recalling the atmosphere on The OC set, Mischa told E!, "There were people on that set that were very mean to me. It wasn't, like, the most ideal environment for a young, sensitive girl who's also been thrust into stardom to have to put up with."

When asked about why she was suddenly killed off the show, Barton revealed that it was a combination of several things that led to her exit saying, "It's a bit complicated. It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s****y. "

Considering The OC was a massive success as a teen soap at the time, Barton and all the lead cast members of the show had gained immense popularity and a massive fan base. The popularity of it all did get daunting for Barton who says she felt "very unprotected" regarding the invasion of privacy that happened following her portrayal of the famed character on the show.

