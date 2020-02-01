Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Releases political anthem Only The Young from her documentary; Check out

Taylor Swift released a political anthem titled Only The Young from her documentary Miss Americana. Check it out.

Taylor Swift is letting the world know that she is politically woke and wants to inspire everyone around her with her latest song: an uplifting political anthem titled Only The Young. Following the release of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the songstress her latest song. The song features in her documentary as she shares the inspiration behind the anthem. In 2018, the singer declared her political stance by speaking out against Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. That’s when she decided to pen down the song.

While she never did something that that in her career before, the singer decided to let her voice heard and urged her fans to vote for against Blackburn, who ultimately ended up winning the seat. In the documentary, the singer mentioned that she felt devastated after the political loss and even called Blackburn “Trump in a wig.” The loss inspired her into channelizing her frustration into the track which is meant to uplift people.

"The first verse I want to be all about hearing the news. You know, if you were a kid who loved Beto [O'Rourke] and thought that was the future of Texas. Or you really thought Stacey Abrams would win and you went door to door and you were trying to make it happen and she still gets beat. And it just didn't happen," she says in the documentary.

She then mentioned that she has not lost hope yet. “we have three to four million people turning 18 before the next one? It's basically saying don't lose hope... It's basically saying, 'Resist.' If you could just shift the power in your direction by being bold enough. Then it won't be like this forever," she added. “Look back in silence. The cradle of your whole life. There in the distance. Losing its greatest pride. Nothing is easy, nothing is sacred, why? Where did the bow break? It happened before your time,” she sings in the track. Swifts film received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month and is now available to stream.

Check out the song here:

