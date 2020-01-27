Miss Americana: Taylor Swift REVEALS Joe Alwyn got her attention as he is a 'wonderful and balanced person'

The trailer of Miss Americana has already generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the fans. The film also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The trailer of the upcoming documentary, titled Miss Americana from Netflix's hood was released recently. The fans and music lovers across the globe are going gaga over it. In a way, the Lover singer reportedly reveals why she fell for her love interest, Joe Alwyn. The latest film, Miss Americana, the reports in Daily Mail suggest that the film will see why the You Belong With Me singer fell in love with her man Joe Alwyn. The reports further suggest that the Back to December singer Taylor Swift says that Joe is a wonderful and balanced person. The fans and followers of the Bad Blood and Mean singer are now eagerly looking forward to watch the Netflix documentary.

The trailer of Miss Americana has already generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the fans and film audience. More so because, the film will see the Look What You Made Me Do singer Taylor Swift breaking down the reason for the change in her persona. She talks in length about how the pressure from the fans made her 'deconstruct' her personality altogether. The You Need to Calm Down singer says that she wanted to be happy and be herself.

Taylor Swift does not shy away from talking in the trailer that record label executives, told her how to be, and said things like nice girls never force their opinions on other, they are waving happily to their fans and say thank you. The film, Miss Americana had premiered at Sundance Film Festival with fans now wanting to see what Taylor Swift has to offer in the highly anticipated documentary.

