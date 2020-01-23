Miss Americana Trailer: Taylor Swift ready to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster; Swifties spot Joe Alwyn

Netflix dropped the Miss Americana trailer this week. The new documentary sheds light on Taylor Swift's life. Her struggles, her music and more. While the trailer promises an emotional watch, the trailer might have teased her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

Pull out those tissue boxes for Taylor Swift is about to make you cry. The singer, during her fight with Scooter Braun, had revealed that Netflix is making a documentary movie on her. Now, Netflix dropped the Miss Americana trailer and teases the numerous incidents that will be covered in the documentary. The documentary puts Taylor Swift's musical and personal journey in the spotlight. While it was previously revealed that the documentary will shed light on her mother's breast cancer treatment and brain tumor diagnosis, the trailer now teases several other events that Swifties will see from Taylor's eyes.

Directed by filmmaker Lana Wilson, Miss Americana breaks open Taylor like never before. The trailer teases Taylor's raw side, the criticism she faced through her journey up until now, her battles, her music and her decision to break away from the good girl persona. The trailer gives a glimpse of her transformational phase that helped her "embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice,” as per the official synopsis.

While the trailer is moving, to say the least, Swifties think that the Miss Americana trailer featured Taylor's beau Joe Alwyn. The two have chosen to keep their relationship under wraps for over three years now. But it seems like she is ready to share the love story with the world through the documentary. In the trailer, fans noticed Alwyn appearing twice. At the 1:06 mark, Taylor is seen hugging a blond guy. At the 1:45 mark, she's seen kissing someone's hand in the car. These two have left fans convinced that Joe is a part of Miss Americana, one way or the other.

Check out the Miss Americana trailer below:

Miss Americana will be out on Netflix on January 31.

