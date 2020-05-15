Miss Korea star Lee Yeon Hee announces marriage; Here's all we know about the wedding & her to be husband

South Korean actress Lee Yeon Hee reveals she is getting married this year. Here's what we know about the star's fiance and the wedding details.

It is official! Lee Yeon Hee is walking down the aisle soon. The South Korean actress announced that she is getting married this year. The Miss Korea star is tying the knot to a non-celebrity. Yeon Hee took to her official fan café where she announced that she is taken and she will soon don the white gown to exchange her vows. As per a Soompi report, she revealed she has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

"I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and I will be getting married," she wrote. "As these are cautious times, we will be holding a simple ceremony to start our new beginning together. Although I have not been able to express this very well, I always feel nothing but gratitude to all of you who have given me your unwavering support since my debut," she added.

"I will repay you by living as a good actress and a happy person. I will continue to greet you with good projects even after my marriage," Yeon Hee added. The actress also revealed that she will be tying the knot on June 2. "We will be holding a small ceremony with just our parents and close friends," she revealed.

Yeon Hee's managing company SM Entertainment also issued a statement regarding her wedding. "Lee Yeon Hee will be getting married to a precious and fateful person in her life. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and the wedding ceremony will take place this June 2, on a small-scale with only close family present," the statement read.

"To respect Lee Yeon Hee's fiancé as well as his family who are non-celebrities, we will not be revealing specific details such as the wedding location, time, etc; we ask for your understanding. Lee Yeon Hee plans on continuing her acting career and show a good image to the public without change from here on. Please send your congratulations toward Lee Yeon Hee, on the brink of a new chapter in her life," they added.

