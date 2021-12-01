Miss you Pablo: Vin Diesel pens a heartfelt note as he remembers Paul Walker on his death anniversary

It has been 8 years that the world hasn't witnessed the iconic Fast and Furious duo Paul Walker and Vin Diesel share screen space or pose for a picture together. In a recent social media post, Diesel shared an emotional note about his 'Pablo' and how he has cherished their friendship throughout the years of his absence.

Opening up on how Paul always knew if something was bugging Vin, he recalled the time when his daughter was about to be born, and Walker had the most endearing advice for him. "It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith," Diesel added.

He also gushed over their daughters, and how his daughter Pauline was the Maid of Honour at Walker's daughter Meadow's wedding. "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," he said, adding that he had no idea Walker and his family would be so important to him when they were filming their first Fast and Furious movie together.

"Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo," Diesel further penned.

For those unversed, Diesel had walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding with Louis Thornton-Allan. In the comments section, Meadow also gushed over Vin's heartfelt note for Paul and penned, "Love love love you. And my sister and family."

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel REVEALS he had a 'strange feeling that Paul Walker had sent' John Cena to play Dom's brother in F9