'Missing My Lady': Tom Holland Pays Tribute To Beloved Pet Dog Tessa After Her Passing

When you have a pet, they become a big part of your life, they’re there for the good times and the bad. Losing them is always hard, and it’s no different for our favorite Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Tom is heartbroken over the loss of his loyal dog, Tessa. He is still mourning the loss of his special dog, Tessa who sadly passed away in March. Dive further to know how Tom is remembering his special lady.

Tessa, a special member of the Holland family

Tom Holland welcomed Tessa, a cute blue Staffordshire Bull terrier, into his family in 2014 when she was just a puppy. He even shared his excitement with his fans by introducing Tessa to the world, saying, “I would like to introduce to everyone little Tess. The newest member of the family.”

Tom Holland welcomed Tessa, a cute blue Staffordshire Bull terrier, into his family in 2014 when she was just a puppy. He even shared his excitement with his fans by introducing Tessa to the world, saying, "I would like to introduce to everyone little Tess. The newest member of the family."

A heartfelt goodbye

On March 28, Tom’s dad, Dominic Holland, shared the sad news of Tessa’s passing through a Patreon blog post. And, on April 21, Tom shared his feelings on social media about Tessa. Tom posted a photo of Tessa with a stuffed toy, writing, “Missing my lady ❤️.”

He also posted a picture on his Instagram stories of Tessa outside with the caption “T-Day”, with a link to his dad’s blog. She wasn’t just Tom’s dog; she was loved by everyone in the Holland family, including Tom’s parents, Dom and Nikki, and his brothers, Harry, Sam, and Paddy.

Tessa’s unforgettable moments with Tom

Tessa was more than just a pet; she was a part of Tom’s journey to stardom. She accompanied him to movie sets, and when he had to travel for work, he’d FaceTime her. Tessa even stole the spotlight at a London press event for Spider-Man; Homecoming.

During an interview with TIME, Tom said, “I love her, she’s an angel. Staffies are considered to be very dangerous dogs, which is not true, in this case. She is the sweetest, most angelic thing you’ll ever meet.”

Tom on The One Show, shared a funny story about Tessa’s unexpected sneezing during a serious scene with Benedict Cumberbatch. “Tessa is so well-behaved… My dog obviously had some sort of hay intolerance. She was just sneezing and sneezing,” Tom recalled.

He explained that they were trying to shoot a sequence for The Current War and Benedict was giving his heart and soul to the performance. But Tess had some sort of hay intolerance which eventually led Benedict to ask, ‘Can somebody take that dog out, please?’ Tom even apologized to Benedict., and Tessa’s sneezing fit came to an end when he took her out.

Holland family honouring Tessa’s memory

To honor Tessa’s memory, the Holland family planted a tree in their front yard and scattered her ashes. Dominic Holland, revealed, “Not so much an obituary—but more an insight into the final lap of the life of a remarkable little dog who had come to dominate my family—indeed, she was the only Holland who everyone loved all of the time.”

Well, in the end, Tessa will always hold a special place in Tom’s heart, and her memory will live on through the tree planted in her honour.

