Mission Impossible 7: Did you know Tom Cruise charged MINIMAL amount for this movie? Here's why

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been one of the most awaited films and the response it has been getting since its theatrical release on July 12, 2023, is proof that the Mission Impossible franchise is still managing to win the hearts of netizens. The spy action film stars Tom Cruise who is considered one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Here's how much the 61-year-old earned from the recently released seventh installment.

How much did Tom Cruise charge for Mission Impossible 7?

Cruise has been on a career high after back-to-back successes and it does not seem like he has any plans to slow down. The popular action star, who made history with the release of his 2022 blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, has been enjoying the fruits of his hard work with the earnings he receives from his movies. Cruise charged around $12 to $14 million for his portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the next two Mission Impossible films, as per Variety.

Watch final trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One:

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7: Does spy-action film have a post-credits scene? Ending of Tom Cruise starrer explained

The fee is reportedly a lot less than he usually tends to charge but this decision came after the coronavirus pandemic racked the budget of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One to $290 million, which is almost tens times more than what the makers had planned for. This led to Cruise's decision to lower his fees. This doesn't mean the actor will face any kind of major loss because his set of profits are guaranteed and will in fact multiply with the success of the film.

How will Tom Cruise earn from Mission Impossible 7?

Cruise reportedly earned more than $100 million from ticket sales, his salary, and his cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue from Top Gun: Maverick. Since the actor is obligated to receive a significant percentage of Mission Impossible 7's first-dollar gross, he is all set to earn box office bonuses long before the studio breaks even. "I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren't worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries," a studio executive told the portal.

Since he is also the producer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, he will also receive a cut for that. Cruise, who is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, is known for doing the majority of his stunts on his own no matter how scary or deadly they might be. The latest installment in the Mission Impossible franchise movie needs to earn at least $800 million globally to recover its budget. Apart from Cruise, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 director reacts to Tom Cruise’s terrifying stunts; ‘There are no limits with him’