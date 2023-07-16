Mission Impossible 7: Did you know villain Pom Klementieff took inspiration from Bruce Lee and Clint Eastwood?

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, the highly anticipated action thriller that features Tom Cruise in the lead role, has now won the hearts of both audiences and critics. The movie, which is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, has taken the viewers' breath away with its stellar performances and fight sequences. Along with Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt, the movie features many returning faces of the franchise as well as some new additions. Pom Klementieff, who played the antagonist Paris in Mission Impossible 7, is now garnering the attention of cine-goers with her powerful performance.

Pom Klementieff opens up about her role in Mission Impossible 7

In a recent interview, with Variety, Pom Klementieff extensively spoke about her character Paris in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. According to the talented actress, she 'manifested' the opportunity to work in the globally famous franchise. Klementieff also revealed that she worked closely with both Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie in developing her character in the movie, which has already emerged as a blockbuster.

"Paris is a pretty mysterious character that doesn’t speak much, but the beauty of it is that when she speaks, everyone listens. I think my character is on a path of destruction and she’s a very skilled fighter, and she enjoys fighting and killing people," revealed the actress in her chat with Variety. "But there is also an underlying feeling of betrayal and loneliness from being an orphan, so there’s a deep wound underneath. I came up with many things myself, because what Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise do is cast the actors, and then they build the character around the actor’s abilities," she added.