Mission Impossible 7: Director Christopher McQuarrie wraps filming; Expresses gratitude to his cast and crew

Mission: Impossible 7 has officially wrapped shooting after many production setbacks. To commemorate the event, director Christopher McQuarrie went to Instagram, posing alongside actor and producer Tom Cruise and thanking his cast and crew that helped make the film a reality. After COVID-19 delays pushed the project back from its original March 2020 start date, Mission: Impossible 7 started shooting in Europe last summer.

“All you need is good people,” wrote McQuarrie. “To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration – not only to you, but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world.”

Check out his post here:

However, while it's easy to hear those clips and focus only on Cruise's anger, Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first films to continue shooting in the middle of the pandemic. All eyes were on Cruise's production and crew since they were a significant example for other studios going ahead. Now with McQuarrie's post, it's clear that the whole cast and crew are working on something extremely promising for viewers.

Meanwhile, as per Just Jared, several pictures and videos of a train scene have lately been released, with McQuarrie even uploading an image on his Instagram earlier this summer. A set video showed the train, which allegedly took months to construct, being pushed over a cliff. Several helicopters and cameras were on hand to capture different views of what will undoubtedly be a big set piece in the next chapter.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on September 30, 2022.

