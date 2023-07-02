Mission Impossible 7 director reacts to Tom Cruise’s terrifying stunts; ‘There are no limits with him’

Mission Impossible - Death Reckoning Part One, the highly anticipated action thriller that features Tom Cruise in the lead role, is now garnering attention with the high-voltage trailer that dropped a few days back. The movie, which is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, is now creating quite a buzz on social media with reports on the film's never-seen-before stunts. In a recent promotional video of Mission Impossible 7, director McQuarrie opened up about Cruise's breathtaking stunts in the film and his experience of working with the superstar.

Christopher McQuarrie reacts to Tom Cruise’s terrifying stunts

According to the filmmaker, Tom Cruise and he wanted to be a little more adventurous with this installment of the Mission Impossible series. Christopher McQuarrie also revealed that Cruise wanted to perform one of the most dangerous sports in the world, which very few people on this planet can do. The celebrated director, who is all excited about the project, stated that 'there are no limits' with the supremely talented.

"We become a little bit more adventurous every time. And this time, Tom Cruise decided to do a sport very few people on this planet do. There are no limits with Cruise," stated Christopher McQuarrie in the recently released Mission Impossible 7 promotional video. "While it may look similar, speed-flying is not skydiving. Skydiving is fairly predictable. Speed-flying is incredibly unpredictable," he added.

Tom Cruise's preparations for the stunt

Recently, leading man Tom Cruise extensively spoke about his preparations for Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning, which is touted to be one of the most challenging projects in the actor's illustrious career. According to the reports, the Hollywood star finished around 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps in order to prepare to perform one of the most dangerous stunts he has ever done on the screen, in the upcoming Mission Impossible film.

"When I was a little kid, I used to make my own jumps, building ramps to jump my bicycle over garbage cans. I started down a hill on my bicycle, hit the ramp, split the wood in two, and smashed into some garbage cans. There was blood everywhere," recalled Cruise, who revealed his passion for stunts started when he was a child.

ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise did 13,000 motocross jumps to prepare for stunt