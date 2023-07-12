Mission Impossible 7: Does spy-action film have a post-credits scene? Ending of Tom Cruise starrer explained

Spy action film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been one of the most anticipated films of the year alongside Barbie and Oppenheimer. Starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the film is the seventh installment in the popular Mission: Impossible franchise. With the film releasing in theatres today, fans have been intrigued about whether it has any post-credits scenes. Here's what we know about it and the ending of the film explained.

Does Mission Impossible 7 have any post-credits scenes?

Post-credits scenes have become the norm with most films nowadays. They act as the perfect opportunity to tease sequels and future plot points or drop any hints and easter eggs. But the Mission: Impossible franchise has never had any post-credits scenes ever since the first film was released in 1996. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning keeps the tradition going and does not include any post-credits scenes. Many thought the film could do with such a scene considering it's part one in a two-part story but the makers clearly don't agree.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning ending explained

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning is the longest film in the franchise with a run-time of two hours and 43 minutes. Spoiler alert, you've been warned. Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt as he goes on an explosive chase for the key to the Entity, an artificial intelligence program created by the US government. After a series of events and saves, Paris informs Ethan that the key unlocks the Entity's chamber.

She also manages to tell him that it is located on Sevastopol, a Russian submarine. Gabriel kills Denlinger, fights Ethan on a train, and escapes in a victorious mood believing he was successful in nabbing the key. His joy is short-lived as he later realizes that Ethan stole it back, thus leaving the film on a cliffhanger. Now that he has what he was looking for, part two will focus on him heading to the bottom of the ocean to complete the quest.

On the other hand, Gabriel will obviously not stop chasing Ethan until he has the key, which he believes is rightfully his. Part two will also shed light on whether Grace accepted the offer to join the IMF or decided to fly solo. Her equation with Ethan surely has a lot more in store as the two will cross paths in some way or the other. Ethan has a dangerous mission ahead as he tries to locate the chamber and finish off the AI which could lead to a catastrophe if it remains unchecked. Mission Impossible 7 was released in theatres on July 12, 2023.

