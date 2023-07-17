Mission Impossible 7: Hayley Atwell calls Tom Cruise 'protective' amid dating rumors; says 'He looked at me..'

The last few weeks saw the world talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the stars of the film have been busy promoting the spy thriller film. While dating rumors of Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise have sparked all over the Internet, the actress has opened up about working with the 61-year-old and called him a "protective" co-star.

Hayley Atwell calls Tom Cruise 'protective' amid dating rumors

During a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Atwell divulged what Cruise is like and revealed, "On set, he's very protective. He'll kind of read what your face is conveying and give you what you need." Recalling a particular scene, the 41-year-old actress said, "There was a moment when he looked at me and was like, 'Are you OK?' He said, 'You have adrenal fatigue. We've been working for so long on this train-carriage sequence."

She continued, "'Do you need some chocolate?' I was like, 'Yes, of course. Chocolate all the time.' And he produces a beautiful box of chocolate, seemingly out of nowhere." Meanwhile, Atwell also addressed the dating rumors and said that she considered Cruise and the film's director Chris McQuarrie as "sort of two uncles" during the whole process. She also opened up about how she felt regarding the rumors and what the actor advised him about the same.

"I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it's not what I’m about.' Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" she told The Independent. Atwell called the rumors "upsetting" and "invasive" because "it's involving people" in her actual personal life. The Captain America actress also divulged what Cruise told her when she talked to him about it and his advice is absolutely nothing less than inspiring and mature.

What did Tom Cruise advise her on the dating rumors?

"When I've talked to him about it, he'd be like 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you if you are in integrity with yourself, and if you know what your value system is," she explained. Atwell plays Grace in the recently released Mission Impossible 7 while Cruise reprises his role of Ethan Hunt. The 2 hours 43 minutes long film is the seventh installment in the franchise and was released on July 12, 2023. Part two will be released next year.

