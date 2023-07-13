Mission Impossible 7: Henry Czerny spills the beans on COMEBACK as Kittridge after 27 years

After 27 years since his last appearance in Mission: Impossible, Henry Czerny has accepted a mission from filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie to reprise his role as former IMF chief Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. At the premiere of Dead Reckoning in New York, Czerny expressed his initial disbelief when he received the call about returning to the Mission: Impossible world.

Henry Czerny's return as Kittridge and earlier plans

Czerny shares his surprise and journey back to the franchise: "I think it's a joke at first... I think, 'Okay, what's going on really?' They say, 'Chris McQuarrie wants to talk to you about bringing Kittridge back,' and I take it seriously." It turns out that McQuarrie had wanted Kittridge to return in earlier installments, but the timing didn't work out. Czerny praises Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Alan Hunley, expressing his delight at Baldwin's involvement: "I'm thrilled that Alec came and did Hunley, that's for sure. That was great, I love that."

Kittridge's role in Dead Reckoning

In Dead Reckoning, Kittridge assumes the position of the new CIA director, succeeding Erika Sloane, portrayed by Angela Bassett. Due to production delays caused by COVID-19, Bassett was unable to return, but McQuarrie hints at her potential future involvement. Czerny notes that Kittridge continues to be a thorn in the side of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, just as in the original Mission: Impossible film, where Kittridge pursued Hunt as a suspected mole.

Kittridge's objective in Dead Reckoning is to control the Entity, a powerful AI algorithm with the potential to devastate the world. Hunt is tasked with securing two halves of a key required to unlock the Entity. However, Hunt realizes that the responsibility should not rest with a single organization, leading him to disobey orders and embark on a global quest to retrieve the keys himself. The intense pursuit for the keys propels Hunt, Kittridge, and the rest of the cast onto a thrillingly destructive train ride in the climax of Dead Reckoning.

Czerny talks about the Easter eggs for fans, such as the train sequence and the presence of two characters named Vanessa—Vanessa Redgrave's Max Mitsopolis from the first film and Vanessa Kirby's Alanna, Max's daughter. Reflecting on the 27-year gap between his appearances, Czerny praises the evolution of the franchise's stunts and emphasizes the film's tight and action-packed nature. Finally, he declares Dead Reckoning Part One to be his new favorite entry in the series, surpassing his previous favorite, Fallout.

