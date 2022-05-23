Mission: Impossible 7 Part 1 Trailer: Tom Cruise is back in action for another death-defying adventure

Even a delay couldn't keep Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) off our screens for long, as an all-new trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has just been released, displaying the same globe-trotting and dramatic stunts audiences have come to expect from the genre.

After being teased earlier this year at CinemaCon, Paramount has officially released the first Mission: Impossible 7 trailer. After confirming Czerny's return as Kittridge, the video shifts into traditional Mission: Impossible-style, showcasing a montage of the characters in action. At the same time, Ethan Hunt does what he does best: run and leap from tall buildings and/or cliffs. The video concludes with a widely publicized stunt, which has been teased by behind-the-scenes photos: Cruise's plunge from a cliff on top of a motorbike.

Check out the trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 below:

Interestingly, the opening monologue of the new Mission: Impossible 7 teaser is really intriguing. In traditional form, a higher-up suggests that Ethan Hunt should retire from espionage, although Czerny's role nearly sounds antagonistic rather than allying. Of course, given that this is the first Mission: Impossible 7 teaser, it may be a massive misdirect, but it is one of the more intriguing aspects of the video.

However, Dead Reckoning is the latest installment in Tom Cruise's long-running action spy film franchise, which began with the 1996 film directed by Brian De Palma and based on the 1966 television series of the same name. Cruise retains creative control over the series, which has been on a roll since the fourth film, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, with each successive picture making more than the previous, with 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout generating a whopping USD 800 million globally, as per Screenrant. The first installment of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning will be released in cinemas on July 14, 2023.

