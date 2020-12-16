Mission: Impossible 7 star Tom Cruise and Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet head out for secret dates?

Mission: Impossible 7 actor Tom Cruise and Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet are rumoured to be heading secret date to discuss possible future collaboration.

Tom Cruise has been making the headlines for putting crew on Mission: Impossible 7 on blast for breaking COVID-19 rules. The actor threatened to fire the member in the alleged leaked audio. While the world reacts to it, a new speculation has caught our attention. Rumour has it that the international actor is heading out on secret dates with Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet. The Hollywood actress was in the spotlight recently for breaking Cruise's record of holding her breath underwater.

While fans were impressed with the starlet, Cruise is also rumoured to be stunned by the feat. New Idea claims that the actor is now interested in starring with the actress in future projects. As a result, the duo is supportedly meeting on secret dates to discuss future collaboration opportunities. The outlet claims Cruise is smitten with Winslet and is leaving no stone unturned to make sure she stars with him.

The outlet claims the actor got Kate's number from Leonardo DiCaprio and reached out to her. The publication adds it was Crusie who “suggested they join forces and read scripts together.” Apparently, Hollywood execs have given their seal of approval. "Hollywood execs are all for it, as there are a bunch of empty studios in the UK right now, so it seems a shame to have two of the biggest names around sitting with time on their hands. Together, they’ve got the makings of a hit as big as Titanic,” the source claims.

The magazine also claims that the timing of Cruise reaching out to Winslet is impeccable for the latter hasn't been spotted in public with her husband lately. With "occasional rumours" of trouble in Winslet's relationship, the publication claims Cruise's friendship with the Titanic star is "raising eyebrows." The insider is quoted, "If there’s anyone who could handle Tom’s eccentricities, it’s Kate, she likes her men quirky." While these developments are eye-popping, we'd suggest you take them with a pinch of salt for both actors are yet to address these rumours.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise SLAMS crew for disobeying COVID rules; Screams ‘people are losing homes cause our industry is shut’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×