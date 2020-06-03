Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise building a COVID free village on former RAF base to resume filming?

Mission: Impossible 7 could restart filming in September. Ahead of its filming, a source has revealed Tom Cruise's special plans to ensure safety on the sets.

Like numerous Hollywood projects, Mission: Impossible 7 also took a beating following the Coronavirus outbreak. But it seems like the Tom Cruise starrer is ready to restart filming. Mission: Impossible 7 first assistant director Tommy Gormley told BBC Radio 4's Today that the filming could start in September and the team could still stick to the May 2021 release date. Now, a new update has revealed Cruise could be going the extra mile to set the ball rolling in safe circumstances.

If a report by The Sun is to be believed, the actor is building a COVID free village on the former RAF base in Oxfordshire. The village is being constructed to propel the restart filming soon. The new update comes after it was reported that Cruise and his team are shifting filming base to the UK after the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy. A source informed the international website that the move comes as it is obvious that getting hotel rooms for cast members is going to be a tough task.

The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer. It will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team," the insider told the outlet. While the decision has a huge price tag tagged with it, "Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there’s a hell of a lot riding on this film," the source added.

Previously, Gormley revealed, "We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting." He also added, "We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this."

Mission: Impossible 7 sees Christopher McQuarrie return to sit on the director's chair. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

