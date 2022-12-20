Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise drops a deadly stunt video; 3 times the Top Gun: Maverick star shocked fans

Tom Cruise isn't afraid to risk his life for the sake of entertainment and while the actor has done it in the past, he is doing it again. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick , Cruise dropped a shocking video of himself pulling off a deadly stunt for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning as he thanked fans for their support.

Tom recently took to Instagram to drop a BTS video of himself while shooting a scary stunt for Mission Impossible 7 as he was seen jumping off a plane. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

The video also features director Christopher McQuarrie and later, Cruise further adds, "As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies,” before finishing his stunt."

In another post, Tom Cruise also gave a BTS glimpse of the upcoming Mission Impossible film and captioned it, "So excited to share what we’ve been working on."