Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise drops a deadly stunt video; 3 times the Top Gun: Maverick star shocked fans
Tom Cruise dropped a shocking BTS video from the set of Mission Impossible 7 where he was seen jumping off a plane as he sent out a holiday season message for fans.
Tom Cruise isn't afraid to risk his life for the sake of entertainment and while the actor has done it in the past, he is doing it again. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise dropped a shocking video of himself pulling off a deadly stunt for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning as he thanked fans for their support.
Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success with a stunt
Tom recently took to Instagram to drop a BTS video of himself while shooting a scary stunt for Mission Impossible 7 as he was seen jumping off a plane. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."
The video also features director Christopher McQuarrie and later, Cruise further adds, "As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies,” before finishing his stunt."
In another post, Tom Cruise also gave a BTS glimpse of the upcoming Mission Impossible film and captioned it, "So excited to share what we’ve been working on."
Tom Cruises' shocking stunts in the past
- As far as Tom Cruise's past plane stunts go, remember when the actor clung onto one from the outside? Well, yes, for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Cruise dangled 1,000 feet in the air from the side of an Airbus A400M at a speed of 100 knots for six to eight minutes as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
- Tom Cruise's helicopter hang in Mission: Impossible Fall Out is yet another scene that left fans speechless for which he underwent 16 hours of intensive helicopter training every day.
- Tom Cruise's deadly building jump in Mission: Impossible Fall Out was also another scene that left everyone gasping. The actor also broke his ankle while shooting the same.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theatres on July 14, 2023. The sequel is scheduled to release worldwide on June 28, 2024.
