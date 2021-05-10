Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise reportedly called security after intruders gatecrashed film sets in England

Tom Cruise recently sought help from security after trespassers got in on the set of Mission Impossible 7 in Yorkshire, England.

Tom Cruise has been trying his best to wrap up the shoot of Mission Impossible 7 as soon as possible but the filming is known to have been getting into trouble every now and then. From stunts going wrong to the overall delay caused by the pandemic, it has been a rough ride for the film's seventh installment. To add to Cruise's worries, the film's set in Yorkshire has now been inviting unwanted attention with trespassers trying to get in.

It was recently reported by The Sun that there have been incidents of intruders gatecrashing the film set and climbing up on the equipment and even trying to get pictures from the set. A source close to the film informed The Sun, "The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off. So, trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts. Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again."

Considering how exciting the set looks, it has been inviting a lot of attention and because of the recent incidents of trespassing, the film's crew may now add extra security to tackle the problem.

Tom and the team have been trying their best to avoid any further delays considering the film has already been pushed back ten months to a May 22, 2022 release. Pictures of Cruise performing deadly stunts have already gone viral, promising the franchise's seventh installment to be a stunner.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise SLAMS crew for disobeying COVID rules; Screams ‘people are losing homes cause our industry is shut’

Share your comment ×