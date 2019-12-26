Mission: Impossible 8: Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner to play a baddie in Tom Cruise starrer?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner could possibly return to the Mission: Impossible franchise. A new report claims the actor would not only return to the Tom Cruise headlined franchise but could also play a baddie.

Jeremy Renner is one of the veterans of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The Avengers: Endgame actor essays the role of William Brandt in the series headlined by Tom Cruise. The actor was seen in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. However, he was nowhere to be seen in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. While the actor was MIA in the Cruise and Henry Cavill led flick, it has been now rumoured that the Avengers star could return to the franchise.

As per a new report by We Got This Covered, the actor is set to reprise his role but he will not be on Cruise's Ethan Hunt. Instead, he would be working with the baddies. Sources have told the international outlet that William could be working for the bad guys this time around. However, it is advisable to take this Mission: Impossible update with a pinch of salt.

While we wait for an update on Renner's return to the franchise, we are also eager to know if Jeremy Renner would be seen in Black Widow. The Marvel Cinematic Universe character shares close bond with Natasha Romanoff. Given a few breadcrumbs about Budapest laid in Avengers: Endgame, it wouldn't be surprising if we see Hawkeye in the Scarlett Johansson starrer.

The actor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. Having been MIA in Avengers: Infinity War, Renner played a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame. It is also to be seen if the actor would reprise his MCU role for the standalone Hawkeye show on Disney+ show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner's ex wife alleges actor 'wanted her gone'; threatened to kill her

Read More