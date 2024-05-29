Mission: Impossible 8: This Prop Increased Tom Cruise Starrers' Budget, Also Delaying It Even More; Find Out

Paramount Pictures had to delay one of the most anticipated movies last year. After a blasting restart, Mission: Impossible 8 is again facing delays, this time for a very huge reason. In fact, the movie has not just been delayed; its budget has gotten even higher than its original one.

Mission: Impossible 8 delayed again

After beginning with its remaining shoots in the month of March, following the widely affecting SAG-AFTRA strikes that had struck the Hollywood film industry, Mission: Impossible 8 has been halted again, according to rumors.

A World of Reels report suggests that this time, the most-awaited movie that stars Tom Cruise as its lead is facing issues related to some malfunctions that also involve one of its most expensive props. The report states that a huge submarine that costs $25 million was being lowered into the water. However, the gimbal that was being used to lower the 120-foot-high submarine jammed under its weight. The gimbal is currently being repaired, causing the movie to face further delays.

Moreover, this is not the only struggle MI 8 is going through. While the film has been pushed back weeks from its previously announced release date, its budget has been increased dramatically as well. As per reports, the current budget for this movie is somewhere around $400 million.

Updates on Mission: Impossible 8

Christopher McQuarrie, the director, writer, and producer of the eighth Mission: Impossible film, stated that about 40% of the film had been shot. He also mentioned that the movie’s location shooting in Africa and the Arctic, too, has been completed. However, the magazine reported that McQuarrie suggested that the movie's most complicated scene hasn’t been shot yet.

Mission: Impossible 8, which was originally supposed to be released in June 2024, was pushed to May 23, 2025.

The Hollywood Reporter then reported that the film was also dropping its original name, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II. A new title, however, was not confirmed back then.

Both the Dead Reckoning installments aim to be a grand sendoff to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. However, with so many changes and speculations, let’s wait to witness what the future holds for us and the long-played character by Cruise.

