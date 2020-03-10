Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott REVEALS Tom Cruise stopped him from playing Wolverine; DEETS inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mission Impossible star Dougray Scott has recently revealed that he was stopped by co-actor Tom Cruise from playing Wolverine in the X-Men series. Read on for further details.

If you are a big fan of Hugh Jackman then you must have watched the X-Men series. But are you aware of the fact that there was someone else who had also signed to play Wolverine? So, this actor that we are talking about is Dougray Scott who has appeared in many popular movies including Mission Impossible 2. For the unversed, he portrays the role of Sean Ambrose, a rogue IMF agent in the spy thriller that was released in 2000.

Recently, the promising actor has made a shocking revelation regarding his co-star Tom Cruise. According to Scott, the latter did not allow him to play Wolverine in the X-Men series. Moreover, the production house went ahead for the movie without him as he was doing Mission Impossible 2 which went over budget and time. Calling Tom Cruise a very powerful guy, Dougray Scott says that the former blocked him from playing the role of Logan.

According to Scott, Tom Cruise did not let him play the role and asked him to stay and finish Mission Impossible instead. And as we all know, the role of Wolverine eventually went to Hugh Jackman and the rest is history! Talking about Tom Cruise, the 57-year old Hollywood star is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Top Gun: Maverick in which he portrays the role of Pete Mitchell who is given the responsibility to train US fighter pilots. If reports are to be believed, most of the stunts in the movie have been performed by Cruise himself.

Check out the trailer of the movie below:

Credits :Times of India

Read More