Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One New Trailer Out: Tom Cruise and co risk it all to save the world

A new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been released by Paramount Pictures.

In the upcoming action thriller, Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) will be seen taking on a new journey that will be the beginning of the end of the story that spread across two decades. This film and the sequel will give the ultimate send-off to Cruise’s character. It looks like everybody will have to face danger, including the familiar and new characters of the cast.

Dead Reckoning Part One New Trailer

The main plot of the story is not yet known. However, we do have some ideas and clues about the dangers and obstacles that Ethan Hunt and his team will have to face in the movie from the trailer. Esai Morales is the main villain of the movie and he will be joined by Shea Whigman and Pom Klementieff. The latter’s character will be portrayed as a highly-trained and experienced assassin. Even though our lead, Hunt, has a lot of experience himself, it will be difficult for him to escape the traps made by Klementieff. The film will also showcase some of the biggest and best high-octane action scenes seen in Hollywood.

The film is directed by the one and only Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise as the main lead and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny, who has made his returns to the franchise for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The film is divided into two parts; part one is dated to hit theatres on July 14, 2023, and the second part will serve its second release on June 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: What went into the making of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part; Director McQuarrie explained