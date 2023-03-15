Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Poster shows Tom Cruise taking it to the whole new level

The Mission Impossible movie is incomplete until Tom Cruise makes a spectacular appearance on screen. And ever since the new poster for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One has been released by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, it has only been seen how Tom Cruise has taken his character, Ethan Hunt, to a new avenue.

Cruise, who doesn’t fail to deliver groundbreaking quality to the audience through his trademark stunts, for which he has set the benchmark in all his Mission Impossible films, has levelled up for the upcoming instalment of Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part 1.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise drops a deadly stunt video; 3 times the Top Gun: Maverick star shocked fans

Tom Cruise’s actionable stunt for the previous instalment of Mission Impossible

Previous instalments of the series have seen franchise star Tom Cruise perform incredible physical stunts such as free climbing, hanging off the edge of a plane, hanging off the edge of the world's tallest building, jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet over 100 times, and breaking his foot while filming but still finishing the scene.

Fans definitely go head over heels for the dedication and effort he puts into everything, which is a big part of the appeal of this upcoming Mission Impossible film.

Under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, with every series of the movie, audiences have only seen new evaluations as it steps up the game with every new instalment and Cruise who holds the lasso as being the main lead of the movie.

About Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part One poster

The new poster screams ‘ACTION’ as it features Cruise freefalling against a mountainous landscape, chasing after a motorcycle, while the previous teaser trailer featured Cruise running on top of a moving train.

A feature film released by Paramount has detailed the risk the actor took to lay the groundwork for the entertainment of the audience as the film promises one of the most dangerous and daring stunts ever committed in the history of cinema.

As the audience can see, Cruise is riding a motorcycle off a cliff. Even the production crew has come out and described it as ‘The biggest stunt in cinema history.’

Tom Cruise is heard saying as he voice-overs while the clip plays: ‘This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted.’

Release date and casts of Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part One

The film is divided into two parts; part one is dated to hit theatres on July 14, 2023, and the second part will serve its second release on June 28, 2024.

Advertisement

The film is directed by the one and only Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise as the main lead and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny, who has made his returns to the franchise for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Though not much has been highlighted or shed light on the plot twist the upcoming film is packed with, it can be blindly said that this will definitely be the movie of the year as the poster itself is marking a major milestone.

ALSO READ: 5 best action movies of Tom Cruise that you should definitely add to your watchlist

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Gun Maverick completes 100 day run at the Indian box office