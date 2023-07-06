Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise redefines ‘fearless’ in high octane action stills

Are you a Mission: Impossible and Tom Cruise fan? Well, we have got just the right thing for you! As the actor’s new movie in the action franchise, titled, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is just days away from release, we have got our hands on a few new stills from the much-awaited action movie, which will hit theatres on July 12.

Scroll below to check them out!

Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping action scenes in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

If you have watched Tom Cruise in action on the silver screen, you must be aware that the actor likes to give it his all. Well, his upcoming release is no exception. In these high-octane stills from the movie that we have shared below, Tom is seen doing it all – be it riding his bike off a cliff, hanging from a helicopter mid-air, several feet above the ground, or skydiving with a parachute, or even being in a car-chase and fighting sequence. The 60-year-old actor will seemingly leave no stone unturned when it comes to perfecting various complex stunts.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s pictures below

Tom Cruise opens up about action in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Talking about his stunts in the Christopher McQuarrie directorial, Tom Cruise, who will be seen essaying the role of Ethan Hawk in the film said, “Every time I went off the ramp, it was dangerous. It was risking my life. And we wanted to keep that to a minimum. We have a saying on Mission: Impossible movies: ‘Don’t be safe. Be competent".

In fact, it is interesting to note that in the pre-production stage, which was shot in the UK, Cruise completed 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps in order to prepare himself to perform one of the most dangerous stunts he has done on the screen. The cliff from where he jumped off with his motorbike, is reportedly 1200 meters above sea-level. Cruise apparently shot for the scene a total of 8 times in order to ensure that they had the perfect shot.

