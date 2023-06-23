Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning; Tom Crusie explains why the movie is a two-part experience

Tom Cruise has managed to leave his fans in awe with every installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. With the upcoming release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, the actor opened up about why this movie will be divided into two parts. Director Christopher McQuarrie joined in to explain why this movie ended up being a “two-part adventure.”

Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

The star, who is the face of the Mission Impossible franchise, opened up about the “complexity” of the upcoming movie and its second part. While discussing his mindset as a person, Cruise explained, “That’s how I’ve lived my whole life.” He added, “When I needed to make money as a kid, which I did because we didn’t have any, I had to learn how to cut grass very well. On my movies, I’ve had to learn how to fly a helicopter, drive a car into traffic, jump out of a plane or off a mountain. For me, it’s the same mindset.”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning becomes the first movie in the franchise that will have two parts. Tom explained why the movie had to be divided into two parts for the viewers while talking about the story and its “complexity.”

The actor explained, “This is the first time we’ve ever split a Mission: Impossible story over two movies. It’s something we’ve never attempted before because of the complexity of these stories.” He added, “The scale of these two movies is epic in every sense."

Director Christopher McQuarrie talks about two part adventure

Cristopher spoke about how they wanted this movie to be big enough to overshadow the franchise. “We knew that if we were going to make a big, two-part adventure,” he explained. McQuarrie said their goal was to make the next two parts in such a way that it “would have to swallow the rest of the franchise whole. That was the level we were looking at.”

Tom Cruise spoke about how the idea of splitting the movie into two parts came about. McQuarrie was the scriptwriter for TopGun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise. The actor revealed that while they were shooting for Top Gun: Maverick they started talking about the next Mission Impossible movie and one thing led to another.

Tom narrated the incident while explaining, “McQ said, ‘We have to make a back-to-back.’ And that really got me.” Cruise explained how he was eager as he said, “ I’ve never done a back-to-back and I like learning new things. So, when he said that, it was very much like, ‘Yes, okay…’”

Tom Cruise admits being exhausted shooting Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

The actor admitted that the team knew it would be interesting but also challenging at the same time. Tom admitted that he felt like Christopher, and he were telling stories that were “bursting at its seams.” He said he remembered feeling, “Now I feel that we've earned this moment, to be able to blow it out on this scale.”

Cruise explained how he and McQuarrie were exhausted while shooting at times. He explained how he would always turn to his director at moments like these and hold McQuarrie fully responsible. Tom also reminded the director while he told him, “McQ, remember, this was your idea! You talked me into this!”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to hit theatres in India on July 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The second part of the movie is scheduled to release in June 2024.

