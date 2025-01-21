Mission Impossible Director Jokes He 'Did Something Right' As An Audience Member Was Left In Splits At Movie's Action Sequence

Christopher McQuarrie is all set to drop the upcoming movie Mission Impossible franchise in theaters. The cast and crew of the film held a special screening for a few lucky fans, and recalling the reactions of the audience, the filmmaker claimed that he believes to have done something right.

In his conversation with Empire magazine, the director revealed that one of the members from the audience went on to share that he almost had a heart attack throughout the action sequence, and hearing the statement made McQuarrie happy.

Elaborating on the statements, the filmmaker revealed, "We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.’” Adding about his reaction, the ace director said, "And I thought, 'I guess we did something right.'”

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, McQuarrie further explained that the movie will include some of the difficult stunts across the franchise. Though the director did not reveal the details of the scene, he claimed that it is "the most difficult thing" Tom Cruise has ever filmed.

The first look of the film, which was dropped earlier, got the fans excited to see the actor perform stunts like never before. In one of the scenes, Cruise took a dive into the water and got into the submarine. Another one of the scenes had the actor flying a plane.

Apart from the Top Gun star, the cast members of the movie include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.

The cast members had started shooting for their scenes in 2022. However, the writers of the industry going on strike delayed the production.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

