Mission Impossible's sequel delayed amid the Coronavirus scare; makers push the release to November 2021

Paramount has now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021 and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission Impossible are now delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Paramount has now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. The previous Mission Impossible films featured Hollywood actor Tom Cruise as the lead and the fans cannot wait to see him return to the franchise. The 7th Mission: Impossible film was reportedly scheduled to release on July 23, 2021, and the 8th film was meant to hit the big screen on August 5, 2022.

But, now due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the makers have announced the delay in the release of the two sequels to the Mission Impossible films. As per media reports, Tom Cruise was scheduled to shoot for the film seventh film in Italy, when Paramount announced that they are stopping the film's filming process due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The upcoming sequels of the Mission Impossible films will be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie, suggest news reports. Christopher McQuarrie had also helmed the previous films from the franchise titled, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Fallout.

The massively popular franchise sees Tom Cruise essay the role of Ethan Hunt. As per news reports, Mission: Impossible: Fallout was a huge box office success. Now, all eyes are on the makers of the sequels to see if they stick to the newly announced release dates. Many Hollywood films have seen their release dates getting postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

