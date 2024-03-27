'Mistakes On Top Of Mistakes': Docu Shows Paul Simon Saying He Was 'Exhausted' By Marriage To Carrie Fisher In Old Interview

Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher's marriage was a union marked by its whirlwind nature and the magnetic pull between two iconic figures. Their relationship, characterized by its intensity and creativity, captivated the public imagination. However, amidst the fame and acclaim, the strains of their respective careers and personal lives weighed heavily. In the new documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, the 82-year-old singer-songwriter reflects on their bond in old interviews.

Paul Simon reveals he was ‘exhausted’ by marriage with Carrie Fisher

In the latest documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, the 82-year-old singer-songwriter reminisces about his past relationships in archived interviews. Reflecting on a pivotal moment during the reunion tour with Art Garfunkel, Simon reveals, "In the middle of the reunion tour [with Art Garfunkel], I got married. I married Carrie Fisher.”

Simon delves into a core contrast between himself and Fisher, who had garnered immense fame from her portrayal of Princess Leia in the iconic 1977 film Star Wars and its subsequent installments. He said, “Carrie was much more show business oriented. I went along with that — that’s the world that she grew up with; she was used to it. She was used to a lot of press and things like that. It wasn’t intimidating or anything. She knew how to manipulate it and make it work for her. She was really good at it, and I wasn’t.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Most Surprising Winners In The History Of Grammy Awards: From Barack Obama To Carrie Fisher

The duo, who crossed paths in the late '70s during Fisher's filming of the inaugural Star Wars movie, parted ways and finalized their divorce by July 1984. In an interview featured in the documentary conducted after their separation, Simon discloses feeling 'exhausted' by the time their relationship came to an end.

He said, “I mean, what was I thinking? Certainly not thinking about life, you know, that you actually like have to stop. "Marriage is very… it’s a hard thing to do. You have to concentrate on — not everything can happen at once, not everything is a media event. All types of mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes.”

Simon further admitted, “I realized I could become exhausted by — I could exhaust myself from emotional upheaval.”

Carrie Fisher on marriage

In an archival interview, Fisher, who passed away in 2016, is questioned about her perspective on the marriage, whether she considered it to be the "wrong thing to do." Her candid response was a straightforward "Yes."

She said, “Well, because I think, if you look at me, at the most, you can think I’m an interesting girlfriend. But a wife? I think you’re going to be disappointed. Poor Paul. He had to put up with a lot with me. I think ultimately, I fell into the heading 'good anecdote, bad reality.' I was really good for material, but when it came to day-to-day living, I was a little more than he could take.”

Despite their divorce, Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher continued to engage in an on-and-off romantic relationship for several years before ultimately severing ties. In Peter Ames Carlin’s biography Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon, their tumultuous journey is depicted as a blend of affection and inner turmoil, primarily stemming from bouts of depression, individual insecurities, and Fisher's struggles with substance abuse.

Carlin elaborates on their dynamic, noting “They fought a lot.” He recounts one incident where they engaged in a heated argument, only to abruptly halt as they were “laughing too hard to snarl anymore.”

Advertisement

After their separation, Paul Simon proceeded to marry Edie Brickell in 1992, with whom he shares three children, Adrian Edward, aged 31, Lulu, aged 29, and Gabriel Elijah, aged 25. Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher embarked on a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, with whom she had one child, actress Billie Lourd, aged 31.

Following Fisher's passing in 2016, Simon took to Twitter the following day to express his grief, writing, "Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon."

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon is available to stream on MGM+.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Best Female Star Wars Characters