Mitski announces new album after a year-long hiatus; 5 things to know about the singer

Mitski, the Japanese singer, is one of the most popular musicians among Gen Z today. The singer is known for her soul-touching melodies and heart-breaking lyrics. After a year-long break, Mitski is finally back with her 7th studio album, and fans are going absolutely gaga over the news.

The singer revealed the news of her new album release in the most low-key way possible, with a 10-sec long video on her Instagram. She revealed the name of the album is "The land is inhospitable, and so are we." The first song of the album will drop this Wednesday. Here are five things you need to know

Mitski's last album came out in 2022

Mitski's last release, Laurel Hell, saw much success in North America. It came out in early 2022 and went on to become a top-selling album in the United States for the year. On top of that her title single, The Only Heartbreaker, claimed the top spot on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. It marked the first time, the singer topped any billboard chart.

Mitski is known for her touching and emotive music style

Mitski Miyawaki, born Mitsuki Laycock, is a renowned Japanese-American singer-songwriter. Under her stage name, Mitski has made a name for herself in the world of independent alternative music.

Her songs, characterized by intimate and emotive lyrics accompanied by soothing melodies, have become an indispensable component of the indie music scene. Mitski's music often features catchy phrases, that she delivers in her melodic voice.

Her first two albums were originally her college projects

Mitski's debut albums, Lush (2012) and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013), were created as part of her senior project while she was studying studio composition at Purchase College's Conservatory of Music. The albums were also self-released. These albums also gave her fans some of the most iconic singles of her career like Real Men and Brand New City.

Mitski took a 3-year long break from music

The singer took a 3 year long break from music in 2019 when she couldn't handle the pressure of the music industry anymore. In an interview with BBC, she said, "You develop this constant ticker in your mind of people's potential criticism or commentary on whatever you're making, even in the in the middle of making it."

To her fans' surprise and shock, she suddenly announced in 2019 that her show in New York's Central Park would be her "last show indefinitely." The singer eventually came back from her hiatus in 2022.

Mitski has lived in 7 different countries by the age of 18

Many of us wish to tour the world, well it turns out that the Japanese-American singer already lived that dream. She was born to a father whose job kept the family moving. The singer was born in Japan, then she moved to the Czech Republic, Malaysia, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Turkey, and then finally to America, where she still lives.

