Mitski teases fans with new album; All details about title, lead single, release date and more

Great news for all Mitski fans! The incredibly talented singer-songwriter just made a thrilling announcement about her next album, titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. The exciting reveal came straight from the artist herself in a warm and personal voice memo.

In an endearing voice memo that had fans buzzing with excitement, Mitski personally shared the exciting announcement. The singer was recording at the renowned Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville – the creative hub where her magical new album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We came to life. With an enchanting smile in her voice, Mitski graciously revealed the album's name and even spilled the beans about the upcoming lead single!

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” Mitski said in the clip. She continued, “It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We marks an exciting new chapter in Mitski's musical journey. Following the success of her previous masterpiece, Laurel Hell, which captured the hearts of fans worldwide, the bar is set high for this highly anticipated follow-up.

Previously, Mitski has already made waves in the music industry with her album, Laurel Hell. Not only did it become the top-selling album in the United States in 2022, but it also saw Mitski achieving an impressive milestone as The Only Heartbreaker soared to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. It was a moment of triumph as Mitski's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft received well-deserved recognition.

So mark your calendars because Mitski's lead single from The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We is set to hit the airwaves this Wednesday, July 26.

Fans reaction to Mitski's new album

"Mitski is back and better than ever! I can't contain my excitement for her upcoming album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. Her music has been a source of comfort and inspiration for me, and I can't wait to see what emotional rollercoaster she takes us on this time!" said a user on Twitter.

On Instagram, another user shared excitement, saying, "This news just made my day! Mitski's artistry is unmatched, and I'm already counting down to the lead single! Her music speaks to my soul."

A duet reaction video by a user on TikTok praised Mitski's brilliance and stated, "Can we just take a moment to appreciate Mitski's artistry? I can't wait to analyze every lyric and melody on her upcoming album!"

With Mitski's announcement of The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, fans can't help but feel a rush of anticipation and curiosity. As fans eagerly await the release of her lead single on Wednesday, audiences can only imagine the artistic brilliance that awaits in her upcoming album.

