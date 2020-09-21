Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020: MAMA ceremony date announced; Makes a HUGE change in the show this year

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 date and venue has been announced. The organisers of the 2020 MAMA ceremony have incorporated a couple of changes to the ceremony this year.

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' ('2020 MAMA') event date is here! The international music award show has confirmed that they would be returning in December. However, they have incorporated a number of changes to the show. Avid followers of the award show know that the MAMA ceremony traditionally is spread across two to three days in different countries. But this year, fans would be disappointed to learn that the award show has been limited to a single day ceremony.

As reported by Soompi, 2020 MAMA will take place on December 6 in Korea. That's not all. It will be an “untact" (non-face-to-face contact) ceremony. The format will be adopted for the first time in the history of the show. The changes are likely owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has affected numerous countries, including South Korea. A representative of CJ ENM said, "Asia’s greatest music awards show MAMA has always advanced with innovative attempts. We also think of this year’s untact ceremony as a new opportunity. Based on the technical skills and know-how that we have built up over time, we will prepare the greatest performances so [MAMA] can shine as the greatest global music festival true to its name.”

A source informed Ilgan Sports that the event will take place at CJ ENM Content World in Paju, South Korea. This will be the first time in 11 years that the award show will be hosted in Korea. While the lineup and nominees are yet to be revealed, it is said that BTS has confirmed their appearance at the prestigious awards show. Last year, BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO and GOT7 ruled the MAMA Awards. BTS bagged eight awards while Twice received four awards at the awards show.

