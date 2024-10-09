Moana 2 New TRAILER: What Happens When Disney Princess Heads To Ancient Island Cursed By Angry God? Watch

Disney released a brand new trailer for Moana 2, which teased the princess heading for another adventure, but it’s “bigger” than ever. How far will Moana go this time? Having fought the lava monster in the previous film, the fearless princess is headed to an ancient island cursed by an angry “power-hungry” god.

“A human can never break my curse,” a voice echoes from the cursed island. But it doesn’t break Moana’s spirits because she has the demigod of wind and sea Maui and her Island “crew” by her side. The trailer starts with Moana adjusting her boat’s sail, steering towards her home island, where her little sister greets her.

She brings with her a broken pot with an island-like carving over it. Then, a voiceover explains that it was an ancient cursed island whose curse, if broken, can “bring their people together again.” However, for that to happen, one must set foot on the island’s sand, which seems impossible.

Moana pledges to break the curse and bring harmony to the people, but his time, her fight is “bigger than the ancestors,” and the entire ocean’s fate depends on it. What’s different about the sequel to the hit 2016 film is that it showcases a grown-up version of the titular heroine and also brings her little sister, Simea, into the picture.

But what doesn’t change are the themes of family, community, and solidarity. Moreover, the trailer teased many funny exchanges between Moana and Maui, which was also one of the highlights of the previous film. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced,” reads the official synopsis.

Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason H., and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film brings back Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho as Maui and Moana, respectively. Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, and others round out the cast.

Moana 2 will hit the theaters on November 27.