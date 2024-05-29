Moana 2 Teaser TRAILER: Moana Is Back With A Mission To 'Reconnect' Her People 'Across The Entire Ocean'

Moana 2’s first teaser is out and promises fun, laughter, and action for the audience. The sequel to the 2016 Disney movie showcases Moana being ready to dive into the adventures of the ocean while on a mission to reconnect with her people from “across the entire ocean.”

As the teaser progresses, Maui makes a return to join Moana on her adventures while also cracking jokes along the way. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will return as their respective characters of Maui and Moana, as the celebrities will voice the roles.

What will Moana 2 be about?

As the story of the 2016 sequel is expected to revolve around Moana, the film's official synopsis suggests, “Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.” David G. Derrick Jr. is the writer and director of the animated film. Originally intended to be a TV series, Moana 2 underwent significant revisions to deliver the highly anticipated film that fans had been waiting for for years.

Moreover, the viewers will get to hear the tracks by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the upcoming Disney movie. Osnat Shurer and Jennifer Lee have come onboard as producers of the film.

In addition to the film, Disney Studios is also looking into the live-action Moana remark, which will be led by director Thomas Kail. The remake is set to release on July 10, 2026.

Dwayne Johnson on voicing Maui

Dwayne Johnson got together with the Moana 2 team to preview the first look of the film at CinemaCon in April. The actor talked about voicing the character of Maui and shared the reason behind the role being special to him.

Johnson claimed, “It’s my culture—you guys can see I wear it on my chest, my body, my tattoo, and also the character of Maui was inspired by my grandfather, the high chief, Peter Maivia.” He further added, “It’s so much deeper than a movie to me, and I know it’s deeper for Disney, too.”

Moana 2 will be released worldwide on November 27, while the film will hit theaters in India on November 29, 2024.

