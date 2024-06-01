Moana 2's Trailer Creates A New Disney Record; Defeats Frozen And Inside Out's Sequel's Views In 24 Hours

With over 178 million views in its first 24 hours after its publication on May 29, the teaser for the eagerly awaited follow-up to the 2016 Disney animated film broke the record for the most-watched animated trailer on its debut day, according to the company.

Numerous social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube, are the source of the views. Prior to Incredibles 2 (113 million views in 2017) and Frozen 2 (116 million views in 2019), Inside Out 2 (157 million views in 2023) was the Disney animated trailer with the most views.

Moana 2: A new journey beyond Motunui

Set in ancient Polynesia, the original Moana follows the protagonist as she seeks the demigod Maui to break a curse on her island. The sequel, set three years after Moana's first trip, follows her on a new journey to find "people beyond the shores of Motunui," according to the official synopsis.

The teaser's positive welcome mirrors the excitement around Moana's new journey. Moana 2 is likely to thrill viewers around the world, just as the original film did. Disney fans are excited about this new magical voyage.

According to the synopsis, Maui will be boarding Moana along with a fresh group of peculiar sailors. They are about to embark on an adventure unlike anything Moana has ever experienced as they travel to the remote regions of Oceania and into hazardous, long-lost waters. David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller are directing the revival of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and Maui, respectively.

Moana 2 trailer breaks Disney Animation records

Cravalho expressed her gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the record-breaking achievement, "Thank you, Moana 'ohana!! You've made #Moana2 the most-watched trailer in @disneyanimation history!!! November 27 can't come soon enough."

Thank you to fans around the world for coming with us on this new voyage, making the trailer for Moana 2 the most viewed animated Disney trailer of all time! November 27th can’t come soon enough… pic.twitter.com/D0gbLfvv7v — Disney (@Disney) May 30, 2024

In February, the sequel's announcement was taken by surprise. CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, stated that Moana was still a very successful franchise and that they were excited to show fans more of Maui and Moana in Moana 2, which opens in theaters in November.

Disney had previously announced plans for a live-action adaptation of the film. Moana received two Oscar nominations in 2017: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. It grossed over 600 million USD worldwide at the box office. Moana 2 is set to be released in theaters on November 27.

